NASS to pass 2022 budget before Dec. 16 – Omo-Agege

Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the senate has assured that the National Assembly is determined to pass the 2022 budget before the end of December 2021.

Omo-Agege stated this in Abuja on Thursday, while playing host to his former classmates from the Nigerian Law School, Class of ’86 (The Centennial Class), led by ‘Class Captain’ Oladipo Okpeseyi.

Recall, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week presented the 2022 budget of N16.3 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.

According to the deputy president of the Senate, early approval and signing of the appropriation bill into law will ensure planning, bring about enhanced productivity and efficiency in the management and application of the nation’s resources.

He explained that Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries of the return to the January to December budget cycle, stressing that this will guarantee full implementation of the economic, infrastructural, social investments and other developmental programmes contained in the budget.

“The budget process is ongoing. In the next 30 days, we will conclude it and pass it before we go on Christmas break, sometime on December 16,” he said.

On the request for the completion of a moot court at the Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja by the Class, the Delta Central lawmaker promised to assist in completing the project. He was excited that his class had taken on such a laudable project.

Speaking on a bill sponsored by his colleague that seeks to increase the number of law school campuses in Nigeria from six to 12, the federal legislator emphasised the need to reach out to all stakeholders to determine its acceptability or otherwise.

His words: “I want to thank you for the initiative you have taken on this moot court. It’s a great idea, especially for trained advocates. I really don’t see how you can hone your skills if you are not given the opportunity and privilege to have facilities like that.

“I am not surprised that this initiative is coming from ’86 Class. We are the most innovative in every respect. I appreciate what you have done. I have your back. Any assistance I can render, I will be available. I am also here in case of any legislative intervention that the Class believes ought to be made.

“We have stepped in so many times to assist the Judiciary as much as we are able to by way of improvement in their welfare, especially with the FCT courts, trying to provide adequate funding to expand the court and provide facilities. And for most of us who come from the judicial family, I know what my own Dad went through using long-hand to do most of the work as opposed to what obtains abroad. I keep telling the judges who come before us here for confirmation that I am sure that if people like my Dad had such benefit, it would have added 10 years to his lifespan. Any assistance you need, you can always count on us”.

Oladipo Okpeseyi, speaking on behalf of the group said that the visit was aimed at briefing the lawmaker on the activities of the Class, especially as it relates to her legacy project of building a moot court at the Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja as well as the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Class holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers State