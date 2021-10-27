NASS takes Nigeria’s troubles to God

Beyond legislative interventions through lawmaking and oversight functions, Members of the Nigerian National Assembly are seeking the face of God in the myriads of problems confronting the country.

This is as lawmakers under the auspices of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship (CLF) are holding a National Breakfast Prayer meeting on Thursday, 28th October, 2021 at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, leadership of the National Assembly led by President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Ministers, leaders in the political, religious and economic spheres and hundreds of Christians across the country are to attend the prayer session.

Addressing journalists ahead of the event in Abuja, CLF President and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha disclosed that Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Chapel will be the Guest Speaker.

Bwacha said the theme: ‘Faith in Christ in time of crisis’ was deliberately chosen to seek devine solutions to the economical, political, social and many other challenges currently bedeviling the country.

“As you are aware the national breakfast meeting is an annual event organized by our fellowship to pray for our country, to pray for our responsibilities as parliamentarians in churning out legislations that will benefit the larger segment of the society. The prayer breakfast did not hold last year as a result of reasons that are all known to all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic which had wreaked havoc on our economy, political and social spheres.

“The fellowship decided to hold the one of 2021 actually by zoom and we are trusting God that the event will hold by 7am through 9am in the morning, being 28th of October, 2021. By the grace of God the Vice President of the Republic will be joining us and a couple of other dignitaries including Diplomats”, he said.

While fielding questions from journalists, the Taraba Senator said: “We are not also unaware of the fact that it’s not an easy thing to request that people should follow the Christ because we gained understanding in the parable of the 10 Minas in Luke Chapter 19, where the citizens so to say, were saying we will not follow this man and we will not allow him to be our king.

“Ours is to intercede, to take an intercessory role, political questions are reserved for politicians. In this wise, we are talking of crisis that has no division, a crisis that involves all, it doesn’t segregate whether you are from which political party, increasing hike in prices of food stuff, there’s no recognized political party, it has not recognized geopolitics, it does not recognize tribe, and by the way it has no segregation of age.

“So ours is to pray on all issues that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ will intervene and restore the glory of our nation, that we would be able to overcome all these challenges.”