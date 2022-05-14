NASFAT condemns killing of Deborah Samuel

The Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Nigeria on Saturday condemned the alleged extra-judicial killing of Ms Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Imam Abdul Azeez Onike, chief missioner NASFAT, said this in a statement signed by Abdul Akeem-Yusuf, publicity secretary for the group, made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Onike said the sad incident of extra-judicial punishment meted out to a lady in Sokoto recently, which resulted in her death, was condemnable.

“Religion and all its paraphernalia meant to worship Allah are for man and not man for those.

“In the case of any disrespectful act on those religious paraphernalia or on Allah, capital punishment is not the answer but civilly, calling the person involved to order by making him or her understand that he or she committed sacrilege for him to refrain from such and not to kill,” he said.

Onike advised against reprisals and unnecessary maligning of a particular ethnic group or religion over the incident.

Read also: Deborah Samuel’s killing: Tambuwal meets Sokoto ulama, Kukah

He added that jungle justice, becoming rampant in our country, was a condemnable act by all religions.

The cleric urged the law enforcement agents to do a thorough investigation, arrest all culprits and speedily bring justice to bear.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Samuel was allegedly killed for objecting that religious matters should not be posted in their class online platform meant for academic information.