Nasarawa polytechnic secures accreditation of 20 programmes

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted full accreditation for twenty different academic programmes for the period of five years in the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP), Lafia.

The accreditated programmes consist of 11 Higher National Diploma (HND) and nine Nation Diploma (ND).

Justina Anjiode Kotso, the Rector of the Polytechnic stated this in a statement she signed, a copy which was issued to newsmen in Lafia.

According to the statement, 20 programmes were submitted for accreditation, out of which, 11 programmes were granted full accreditation for five years with effect from the 2021/2022 session.

Read also: Teach for Nigeria celebrates 5yrs of lasting educational impact

The programmes include HND Business administration and management, HND Public administration, HND Accountancy, ND social development, ND statistics, HND Leisure and tourism management, HND science laboratory technology, HND hospitality management, and ND library and information science, ND mass communication, and HND Urban and regional planning.

“There are two programmes for interim accreditation which are ND architectural technology and HND Estate management and valuation,” said Kotso. “The three programmes granted approvals are ND electrical/electronic engineering technology, HND science laboratory technology, and HND library and information science.”