Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

In its quest to harness the fishing potentials and eliminate constraints of fish production, the Nasarawa State Government, has warned fishermen against using substances that are harmful to fish on the lake, dam or river, saying that any poaching and obnoxious fishing practices will no longer be tolerated by the State Government.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who was speaking at the 2nd-Edition of the State Fishing Festival, held at Tunga-Nupawa in Lafia Local Government, expressed the desire of his administration to place Nasarawa State on the map of States that are commercially-viable for fish production in the Country.

The governor, however revealed his administration’s readiness to partner investors in developing the huge fishing sub-sector, of which Pepe-ruwa lake is one among many in the State.

“In this connection, we shall continue to partner investors, development partners and well meaning Nigerians to develop the fishing subsector of the state economy in order to increase fish production, consumption and to sustainable livelihood.

“I take the opportunity of this occasion to call on the fishermen to avoid the use of objects and substances that are harmful to the fish and the lake. By doing so we will witness abundant healthy fish production from the lake, ” the governor warned.

He stressed that, his administration would adopt the needed techniques to eliminate constraints of major fish production, thereby preserving fish stocks in the State.

“This is why I commend the people of Tunga-Nupawa community for their sustained commitment and enthusiasm in staging this event, which I believe will continue to stimulate socio-economic value and attract investors to harness our fishing potentials in the State.

“This is considering the importance of fish to human life and socio-economic development and it is imperative to state that the conservation of fish biodiversity and aquatic ecology is achievable, if the festival is sustained and passed on from generation to generation,” the Governor explained.

