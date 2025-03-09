The Ogun State government stands at the threshold of a transformative era. With a bold and ambitious plan to establish modern ranching facilities, the state is set to redefine the contours of livestock farming in Nigeria. While the initiative has been lauded as visionary and forward-thinking, it has also provoked scepticism among detractors who question its feasibility and potential impact on traditional cattle-rearing practices. However, underpinning this plan is the significant relationship between Ogun State and the World Bank-backed Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), a partnership that has already begun to reshape the state’s agricultural and economic landscapes.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has made agriculture the cornerstone of Ogun State’s economic renaissance, focusing on ending open grazing, a practice that has historically been synonymous with environmental degradation, destruction of crops, and violent clashes between herdsmen and host communities. Instead, his administration envisions structured ranching as a sustainable and modern solution to these age-old challenges. More than just a farming initiative, ranching forms part of a larger agenda aimed at diversifying the economy, creating jobs, and ensuring food security. Speaking on the initiative, Governor Abiodun remarked, “This isn’t just about livestock farming; it’s about securing the future – creating systems that uplift our communities and lay the foundation for sustainable growth.”

The proposed ranching facilities will house operations ranging from the raising and fattening of cattle to the processing of meat under the most hygienic conditions. This innovative approach aligns with the strategic objectives of OGSTEP, which has been instrumental in Ogun’s broader agricultural transformation. Supported by the World Bank, OGSTEP has brought forth a clear mandate to foster private sector participation, modernise infrastructure, and diversify the state’s agricultural portfolio. Hon. Bolu Owootomo, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, noted, “This initiative marks a monumental shift. By adhering to global food safety standards, Ogun State is positioning itself as Nigeria’s hub for modern meat production.”

Central to this transformation is the groundbreaking Ogun Farmers Information Management System (OGFIMS), a digital innovation integral to OGSTEP’s agricultural advances. Describing its impact, Mosun Odusi, OGSTEP’s Project Coordinator, said, “OGFIMS is more than a technological tool. It is a gateway to empowerment, providing farmers with real-time access to markets, critical agricultural information, and extension services.” Through its e-marketplace, farmers can showcase and sell their produce online, reducing dependence on traditional market structures and broadening revenue streams. Collaborative efforts with institutions like the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have further bolstered the sustainability of these initiatives, ensuring operational excellence and capacity-building for local stakeholders.

Beyond innovation and technology, OGSTEP’s vision encapsulates economic inclusion and resilience. Dapo Okubadejo, the Chief Economic Adviser and Chairman of OGSTEP’s Advisory Board, sees the programme as transformational: “This is not just a project; it is a comprehensive journey to unlock Ogun State’s potential by strengthening value chains and fostering growth that touches every facet of the economy.” His perspective is shared by Olaolu Olabimtan, the Commissioner for Budget, who emphasised the programme’s strategic alignment with the state’s fiscal policies. “Careful planning and sustainable investments ensure that OGSTEP remains both a short-term catalyst and a long-term asset for Ogun’s development,” Olabimtan explained.

However, the journey towards establishing ranching facilities and realising OGSTEP’s full potential is not without its challenges. Funding remains a formidable obstacle, along with bureaucratic processes and infrastructural gaps. Skilled labour and adequate resources must also be secured to ensure the programme’s seamless execution. Yet, the rewards of success are manifold: ranching has the potential to provide jobs, promote rural development, and mitigate the environmental toll of open grazing, all while fostering harmonious relationships between herdsmen and host communities.

Ogun State’s natural endowments—fertile lands and its strategic location as Nigeria’s gateway to the industrial belt—further enhance its capacity for agricultural innovation. Through OGSTEP, and with a strong emphasis on eight priority value chains, including cassava, maize, rice, soybean, horticulture, sesame, fishery, and poultry, Ogun State aims to boost productivity, improve food security, and stimulate economic growth. There is also provision of climate-smart inputs such as improved seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals. With these, farmers have witnessed increased yields and enhanced market linkages and over 38,000 farmers have been empowered, with 2,480 groups and 495 clusters prioritising inclusivity for women and youth. Infrastructure upgrades, from rural roads to storage facilities, complement this progress, ensuring that Ogun remains poised for exponential growth.

The synergy between Ogun State and OGSTEP illustrates the state’s ambition to lead Nigeria’s agricultural transformation. With a vision anchored in sustainability and a strategy rooted in inclusivity, the ranching initiative is not merely a policy but a testament to Ogun’s aspirations. It heralds a new era where structured systems replace archaic practices, where technology drives productivity, and where economic prosperity uplifts every community. This partnership with the World Bank is more than a collaboration; it is a commitment to rewriting the narrative of agriculture in Nigeria.

As Ogun strides boldly into this new frontier, it becomes clear that the ranching initiative is not a gamble but a calculated investment in a future defined by innovation, resilience, and economic prosperity. Through visionary leadership, robust international alliances, and unwavering determination, Ogun State stands as a beacon of transformation, a model for sustainable development, and a land of limitless potential.

.Somorin writes from Abeokuta.

