Nasarawa governor sends names of 17 commissioner-nominees to Assembly for approval

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has transmitted 17 names nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and approval as members of the State Executive Council.

Out of the 17 persons selected for the commissionership position, only two former commissioners from the last cabinet of Governor Sule administration scaled through. They are Yakubu Kwanta, the former of Environment and Natural Resources and Aisha Ibrahim Rufia of Women Affairs.

In the list submitted to the State Assembly for confirmation, Toto, Lafia, Awe and Karu Local Governments had two nominees each, while other council areas got one slot each.

The speaker mentioned “Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim and Umar Abubakar Dan’akano-Awe Local Government, Yakubu Kwanta-Akwanga, Munirat Abdullahi-Doma Local Government, Jafaru Ango and Timothy Kasuwa from Karu Local Government, Margaret Elayo-Keana Local Government, Bala Mulki-Keffi, and John Mamman Kokona Local Government.

Others are Samuel Katu Emgba and Abubakar Imam Zanwa from Lafia Local Government, Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani, Nasarawa Local Government, Haruna Musa, Nassarawa Eggon, Muhammed Eyimoga, Obi Local Government, Labaran Magaji and Gaza Gwamna, Toto Local Government, and Mu’azu Gosho, Wamba Local Government.

The Speaker said that their appointments were based on merit, integrity, prudence and their wealth of experiences in line with section 192, subsection 1 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a related development, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has approved the request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the approval during the emergency sitting of the House in Lafia on Friday.

The Speaker said that the speedy approval was to enable the Governor appoint the 20 Special Advisers that would help him in achieving his administration policies.

The Speaker then assured of the House readiness to effectively collaborate with the state executive arm in order to ensure speedy development in the state.