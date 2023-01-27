Nasarawa governor loses son, Hassan Abdullahi Sule

Hassan Abdullahi Sule, one of the twin sons of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has died. He was 36 years old.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra said, the governor’s son passed away at the late hours of Thursday, January 26, 2023.

According to the report, the deceased died at the official residence of the governor, Government House Lafia, after a brief illness.

As of the time of filling this report, it is not clear what led to Hassan’s death.

He was said to be in a good health condition and was seen in a public function the day he passed away, a source in the Government House, Lafia told BusinessDay.

Meanwhile, the statement said, the late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today Friday at 10am.