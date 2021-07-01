Nasarawa governor grants amnesty to 36 inmates

The Nasarawa State Government has granted amnesty to 36 inmates in the state’s correctional centre as part of activities marking the last democracy day celebration.

The 36 inmates who were drawn from the various custodian centres in the state, received cash donations as transport fare to the inmates to return to their respective homes.

Some of the freed inmates were prisoners mostly awaiting trials of minor offenses, and who were fined not more than N50,000 and could not pay due to lack of it, hence their stay in custody.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who visited the correctional facility in Lafia, on a brief occasion Wednesday said, said the gesture was to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.

According to Governor Sule, “I am glad to be here, by law, it is the responsibility on the part of leaders to forgive when it is time to forgive because God forgives us.

“When I looked at the faces of these inmates, I discovered they are young people who are our children. I feel they should be given another chance, that is why they have stayed long here for their life to be corrected as the name of the centre implies.

“I can well describe today as a day of happiness for all of us. I mean the government and people of the state, as well as all the inmates that are being released today. We hope that you will be of good character in your life henceforth,” Sule said.

The governor then admonished the released inmates to make themselves useful to society by applying all the skills they have learnt at the centres.

He pledged the donation of sewing and welding machines as well as carpentry equipment that would assist them better their lives afterwards.

Speaking earlier, the Comptroller of Corrections, Nasarawa State, Yahuza Aliyu, commended the state governor for the gesture which, according to him, would go a long way in reducing overcrowding in the state prisons.

Yahuza particularly appreciated Governor Sule for the recent peace experienced in the state explaining that when he arrived in Lafia as the new comptroller of the Command, he was informed of the various support the governor gave the command.

He said, 36 inmates were granted amnesty, under the prerogative of mercy by the governor, adding that, “We are so happy and we really appreciate your efforts.

“Apart from training of the inmates, we care about their education and is one of the areas we are giving attention to so that they can become better persons in the society.

“At the money, we have 81 students sitting for NABTEB examination, 78 running for various degree programmes at the National Open University, we have 8 inmates with Mater’s degree and one PhD holder”.

“The only problem we have is lack of skill acquisition for the inmates, our workshops of the various skills are empty of facilities.

“We have so many inmates going out of the centers with nothing to do and this is a challenge to us”, Comptroller Aliyu said.

Also speaking, Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, gave more insight into some of the measures put in place by the government of the state in making the release more effective and realistic.

Kana said it is the fifth time in the last two years that the governor was visiting the correctional centre for the purpose of granting amnesty to inmates, adding that the 36 beneficiaries were released by the governor to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

He said, the release would have been long before now, but due to the strike embarked upon by JUSUN stall the process of compiling the names of those to be freed.

The Attorney-General explained that the gesture was an indication that, there is humanity in the life of the Governor, and called for support to the present administration to succeed.