Nasarawa governor blames insecurity on bad governance

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has identified bad governance and lack of education especially in Northern Nigeria, as part of the security challenges in the country.

Sule made this known while hosting participants from the Executive Intelligence Course 14, from the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, at the Government House, in Lafia.

According to the governor, Nigeria has been unlucky not to have good governance through the years, compared to some countries that have achieved a level of security.

The governor pointed out that the issue of good governance must be seen to be all encompassing, broad-based and not limited to political office holders, such as the president or governors.

“It’s not just about government officials, good governance must be demonstrated even in our homes. Has somebody been able to provide the leadership in his home?

“It’s not just about being a president or governor. Good governance must start from our own homes, our communities, and goes back all the way,” he said.

The governor also identified the absence of functional education, especially in the northern part of the country, as playing a key role in the insecurity situation in the country.

He said there was no country in the world with zero security challenge, adding that, insecurity in Nigeria was further compounded by the absence of good governance, poor socio-economic development and dysfunctional education, which produces mostly unemployable graduates.

“We have to be able to tell each other the truth. I think over the years, Nigeria has not been lucky to have good governance. Most of these countries around the world that you see are having good governance, they have been able to maintain some level of security,” he stated.

He decried a situation where most states in the country are under policed, stressing that the number of security agencies in Nigeria is inadequate to fully tackle the mounting security challenges.

Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies, Ayodele Adeleke, said they were in the state, to share experiences that will enrich the participants, especially regarding the theme of the programme, “governance, security and sustainable development in Africa: nexus, prospects and challenges.”

“The reason for our visit is to hear from you, your experiences that will enrich the participants on the theme of the programme,” he said.