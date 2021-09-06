Nasarawa Fire Service records 83 incidents in 6 months

No fewer than 83 fire incidents have been recorded and three lives saved in the first half of 2021 in fire outbreaks in Nasarawa.

Hannatu George, director of the Fire Service in the state, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Lafia.

George stated that the service had within January to June this year received about 94 distress calls from the public across the state, out of which, only seven are for rescue operations and four recorded as false alarms.

Read also: Series of fires, explosions show growing risks for Lagos residents

“The estimated value of property lost to the fire incidents is N286 million, while the estimated value of the property saved is N6 billion and most of the fire incidents occurred in residential houses,” she said.

George said most of the cases of fire incidents are attributed to carelessness, misuse of electrical equipment, and cooking gas.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to residents to always be fire conscious and avoid overloading electrical sockets,” she said.

She advised residents to maintain and place their cooking gas cylinders in appropriate locations and to keep them away from the reach of children.