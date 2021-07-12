Nasarawa distributes 38 trailer loads of fertilizers for bumper harvest, food security

Nasarawa State government says it has purchased and distributed about 38 trailer loads of fertilizers to farmers across the state for this year’s farming season, worth N102.6 million naira.

According to the state government, the exercise was to ensure bumper harvest and food security in the state.

The state commissioner of agriculture, Allanana Otaki, made this known in an interview with Newsmen in Lafia.

“This year, the state government was able to purchase 38 fertilizer trailers at N4,500 per bag and the fertilizers were distributed to all the 13 local governments and 18 development areas in the state.

”His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule is very passionate about agriculture. He is committed to developing the agricultural sector given its importance for human and societal development.

“We have initiated the distribution of agricultural inputs for the dry and wet seasons, to ensure a bumper harvest and by the grace of God, the state will have a bumper harvest.

“Nasarawa State has one of the best channels for distributing agricultural inputs to farmers. We have committees at the local level comprising the presidents of local governments, agricultural watchdogs, and traditional chiefs, among others.

“The essence is about ensuring that fertilizers and other agricultural inputs get to real farmers for optimal production,” he said.

The Commissioner then assured farmers of the government’s continued support to boost Agricultural production and further stressed government determination to invest more in the sector, in order to ensure food sufficiency in the state.

“We will continue to invest more in the agricultural sector in order to improve the standard of living of our people, create employment opportunities and generate more income, among other benefits to the state.

“As it stands, our mandate is to ensure that fertilizers and other agricultural inputs get to farmers on time,” Otaki said.

He urged the people of the state to live in peace with each other so as to enable farmers to embark on their farming activities without hitches for a bumper harvest and the overall development of the state.