Nasarawa Assembly summons education, finance commissioners, others over non-payment of 400 teachers

The leadership of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned the State Commissioner of Education, Fati Jimeta Sabo over non-payment of over 400 Secondary School Teachers newly employed by the State Government for the past three months.

Also invited to explain why the teachers were not paid are the State Commissioner of Finance, Accountant-General, Head of Service and the State Director, Salary Bureau. They are to appear in the house on the 21 February, 2022.

According to the house, their invitation was to enable them to explain to the people of the State why the salary of the newly employed teachers were not paid for three months since employment from November, 2021.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the speaker of the Assembly gave the directive during House proceedings in Lafia, Wednesday.

This came up after Daniel Oga Ogazi, the chairman, House Committee on Education raised the issue on matters of Public Interest at the house.

The speaker said, for the standard of education to be improved in the State, teachers must be encouraged, motivated and their salary should be paid promptly.

“First, let me appreciate Daniel Ogazi for bringing this very important matter and other members for your contributions on this issue.

“Honestly what is happening in the education sector, particularly in the State is saddened. Teachers were employed in the last three months and after three months, salary has not been paid.

“The state is not encouraging the teachers. For them to give in their best, they must be encouraged through prompt payment of their salary.

“In view of this, we are inviting the State Commissioner of Education, Commissioner of Finance, Accountant General, Head of the Civil Service and Director Salary Bureau to appear before the House on Monday, February 21, 2022.

“This is to enable them to explain to us and the people of the State why they have failed to pay the newly employed secondary school teachers after three months of their employment.

“Without the salary of teachers, believe me we kill their morale, we need quality education for our children, you can’t keep teachers in hunger and expect them to give their best” the Speaker added.

Daniel Oga Ogazi, chairman, House Committee on Education who raised the matter said that it was disheartening for the newly employed teachers to be paid.

“They were employed in November, 2021 and up till this moment, they are yet to be paid over 400 of them.

“We must give topmost priority to the welfare of teachers if we want quality and standard of education in the state,” he said.

Other members, who added their voice on the issue, Nahemiah Tsentse Dandaura, deputy speaker, Muhammed Alkali, Muhammed Muluku, Muhammed Okpoku, Muhammed Omadefu and Peter Akwe all supported the motion and urged stakeholders involved to appear before the House.

The house unanimously commended the zeal of Governor Abudullahi Sule for approving the employment of the teachers, and blamed those responsible for the payment of the salary.

They stressed that it was bad to be employed without paying, hence the need for the government officials involved to come and clear the air on the matter.