Nasarawa Assembly passes 2023 appropriation bill into law

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the draft bill of the 2023 appropriation of N148.9 billion, forwarded to the house by Governor Abdullahi Sule for consideration into law, with an increase of N357.8 million from the initial proposal, totalling N149, 3 billion.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, speaker of the House, announced the passage of the bill into law during the House proceedings in Lafia on Tuesday.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the budget, if assented to by Governir Sule would accelerate economic growth and developmemt, thereby improving on the standard of living of the people of the state.

The Speaker urged the state government to ensure full implementation of the budget.

He tasked managements of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to adhere strictly to budgetary provisions in the interest of peace and development.

“A Bill for a Law to Authorise the Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State (Appropriation) on the sum of N149, 315, 944, 207.62k for the Services of Nasarawa State Government to Complement for the period commencing from 1st January, 2023 and ending 31st December, 2023,” the speaker announced.

According to him, “N90, 619, 580, 459.56 as Recurrent Expenditure and N58, 696,363,748.06k as Capital Expenditure. The 2023 appropriation bill is read for the third term and passed,” he said.

The house, therefore, slightly modified the 2023 Budget of 148.9billion, where Nasarawa State House of Assembly got upward review of 179.8 million naira, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Service Commission 45 million naira and Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia 40 million naira with 375 million deducted from the budget of State Waste Management and Sanitation Agency thus jacking up the budget to 149.3 billion naira with increase of 357.8million.

The speaker then thanked the members for their commitment in ensuring the speedy passage of the bill into law.

He appreciated Heads of MDAs for giving standing committees their cooperation while defending their budgets.

He directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Sule’s assent.

He assured the governor of the House’s continuous synergy for the overall development of the state.

Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved the motion for the passage of the bill into law, while Abel Bala, the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.

The House unanimously endorsed the passage of the 2023 appropriation bill into law.

It would be recalled that on 22 November, 2022, Governor Abdullahi Sule presented 2023 budget of N148, 958, 122, 525.05 to the assembly for consideration and approval.

In a related development, the House passed two bills into second reading; a bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and for other matters related therewith and a law to establish Nasarawa State Social Investment Agency.

The Speaker said: “I commit A Bill for A Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and for Other Matters Related Therewith to the House Committee on Judiciary to work on it and report back to the House after three weeks on resumption from our recess.”

The House Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga, while moving the motion for the two bills to scale second readings said that it was to enhance effective dispensation of justice, and as only professional legal practitioner, who have been called to bar would be appointed Judge of Area Courts and the other bill was to tackle poverty, hunger and ensure equitable distribution of resources in the state.