Nasarawa Assembly launches compendium of 237 bills, 445 resolutions

Ahead of the unveiling and launching of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly compendium, the house says it has since the inception of its legislative journey, from 1999 to 2022, passed 237 bills into law.

The launch of the compendium which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Lafia, the state capital also passed 445 resolutions in the last 23 years of its existence.

Briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness ahead of the launch, the House Committee Chairman on Information, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, said the unveiling, been the first of it kind would acquit the people the House activities since its official inauguration on 6th June, 1999.

He said, so far, the journey of the assembly was good, and if not for it legislative functions, the development witnessed across the State would not have been possible.

Omadefu said: “Nasarawa State House of Assembly is ready to launch its 2022 Compendium this coming Wednesday, Oct.12, 2022 by 11am at Ta’al Conference Hotel, Lafia.

“Tagged, The Journey So Far, from 1999 to 2022, the Compendium captured historical information, achievement and general activities of the House.

“The journey of the House has been good and very rewarding as we have passed 237 bills into law and 445 resolutions within the 23 years of the House existence.

“In the first assembly, the House passed 33 bills, second Assembly 20 bills, third Assembly 31 bills, fourth Assembly 45 bills , fifth Assembly 48 bills and the present six Assembly has so far passed 44 bills while 16 are in different stages of passage.

“For resolutions, the first Assembly passed 136, the second Assembly passed 71, the third Assembly passed 81, the fourth Assembly passed 57, the fifth Assembly passed 57 and the present six Assembly has so far passed about 50 resolutions.

“All these bills and resolutions have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state and other Nigerians.”

He called on the stakeholders and other people of the state to attend the event so as to acquit themselves with the full happenings of the House since inception.

“I want to call on the stakeholders of the state and the public to come and witness the launching of the House compendium and to enable them known what the House has done and still doing since its inception,” he added.

The Information Chairman commended, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the state legislature for his inclusive, purposeful, good and sound leadership in the House and his foresight in coming up with the idea of the Compendium.

The Chairman assured the executive and the Judicial arms of the Assembly continued commitment to ensure effective partnership for the overall development of the state.