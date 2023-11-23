NARTO calls for streamlined transport regulations amid bureaucratic snags

Yusuf Lawal Othman, national president of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), says transport operators are faced with significant challenges due to the absence of a robust regulatory framework for transportation in the country amid bureaucratic hurdles.

He said this Tuesday, during a fireside chat at BusinessDay’s Logistics Conference held in Lagos.

During the discussion titled ‘Regulatory framework for emerging technologies’ in transportation, Lawal highlighted the industry’s dual challenge: the absence of clear-cut regulations, side by side unnecessary bureaucratic complexities that hinder streamlined operations.

“Legislation and regulation have negatively impacted our operations as an association.

“We as operators, more than ever before, want regulations in place; because the lack of it affects our operations,” Othman said.

He expressed the urgent need for comprehensive regulations, citing the detrimental effects of the current lack of control on operations. He drew attention to the alarming sight of vehicles over 40 years old still in operation, particularly in places like Apapa, with no actions taken.

He raised concerns about the lack of checks on unlicensed drivers, underscoring the importance of self-regulation within the industry.

“We must take responsibility for ensuring compliance,” the NARTO president stated, emphasising the need for a comprehensive transportation commission to establish clear guidelines and enforcement measures.

He said there was the need for a dedicated regulatory body to oversee and enforce vital transportation standards and policies, ensuring efficiency and safety within the industry.

“The absence of legislation affects not only transport operators but also impacts producers, service providers, and consumers, especially in dealing with perishable goods,” Othman stated.

He emphasised the necessity for enforceable regulations, not merely declarations, as he highlighted the need for regulation across the entire chain of transportation, including drivers, with a call for stringent enforcement mechanisms.

“We need legislation, not only the pronouncement of it, but the enforcement,” he said.

While regulations are necessary, experts and stakeholders have said there is a crucial need to eliminate unnecessary rigors or redundancies that slow down or hinder processes without contributing to improved operations or safety standards.

The discussion further illuminated the critical necessity for an efficient and simplified regulatory environment that addresses both the absence of clear regulations and the burden of unnecessary bureaucratic processes in the transportation sector.

Othman also advocated for the imposition of impediments and punitive measures to deter non-compliance, referencing the Presidential Committee on Port Decongestion as a crucial step in addressing some of the pressing issues within the transportation sector.