Napoli President hints at Osimhen exit

Uncertainty surrounds Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli after club President Aurelio De Laurentiis dropped hints that he might consider selling the Super Eagles striker before the expiration of his contract in 2025.

The 24-year-old relationship with Napoli has not been good recently after the club’s official TikTok account mocked him for missing a penalty against Bologna.

De Laurentiis added that Osimhen’s mood has changed after both sides did agree on a contract extension last summer.

According to Football Italia, De Laurentiis commented about the striker, suggesting things are not going well, hinting that he might let Osimhen leave the club.

“I have never been calm about Victor Osimhen, but it takes two to tango. I remain the same if his mood has changed, then there’s not much I can do about that,” De Laurentiis said on Osimhen’s future at the club.

Osimhen enjoyed the best-goalscoring campaign of his career during the 2022/233 term, helping Napoli to win their Serie A title crown in 33 years.

Osimhen scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 32 league appearances, finishing as the division’s top scorer during his third entire season since switching from Lille in the summer of 2020.

De Laurentiis also claimed that Napoli have not been strangers to selling some of their prized assets during the final year of their contract, with Kalidou Koulibaly moving to Chelsea for £30m last year.

“If after a handshake things change, that is disappointing; we take it into account, but life goes on. We have a good rapport with Osimhen; the contract runs to 2025, so there is time. Don’t forget that I sold Koulibaly at the last minute.”

The 24-year-old has a market value of €120 million, and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side has reportedly shown interest in signing the Nigerian forward.

According to The Sun, Klopp sent one of his senior scouts to watch Osimhen play for Nigeria against Saudi Arabia in a friendly match.