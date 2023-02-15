Naira scarcity protest hits Akure, Ondo town, Owo

Residents of Akure, Ondo town and Owo, Ondo State, hit the streets on Wednesday morning, expressing their displeasure with the hardship brought on them by the refusal of the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for phasing out old naira notes.

In Akure, youths blocked bank areas in Alagbaka, thereby hindering vehicular movement.

Also in Ondo town, the popular Akure motor park was blocked by residents over naira scarcity.

While the protest shook the ancient town of Owo when some market women took to the streets with leaves in their hands, calling for the old naira notes to continue to be in circulation alongside the new ones.

The protesters marched through major streets in the town before proceeding to Olowo’s palace.

At the palace, the Olowo of Owo, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III who received the protesters, advised them to be peaceful and avoid anything that can cause chaos.

Ogunoye who said this is no doubt a trying period in the life of the people of Nigeria, told the protesters not to do anything that will break the existing peace in the town.

The protest heightened as youths in the town continued after leaving the oba’s palace.

It was learnt that the youths in their hundreds were seen cursing those who brought the country into the present situation.

Similarly, security agents were seen stationed at every bank and flashpoints of possible violence while others were patrolling the streets.

Commercial banks which earlier opened for business were hurriedly closed as their staffers fled their duty posts for fear of being attacked by the protesters.

However, the leaders of the protesters were at hand to bring the situation under control as they said they are on a peaceful protest.

They, however, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of ordinary men, calling for the extension of the deadline for the old notes.