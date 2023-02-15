Protests erupt across Nigeria over old naira notes deadline

Protests have erupted across states in Nigeria in the wake of the affirmation of the central bank of Nigeria on the deadline of old naira notes.

Multiple videos and reports on social media show thousands taking to the roads across Nigeria to express their frustration over the new naira deadline decision as there’s a scarcity of new naira notes and there is a fuel price hike across Nigeria and the refusal of petrol attendants to accept old naira as a form of payment for fuel.

In Ibadan commercial activities were grounded because bus drivers refused to take old notes as payment for transportation thereby restricting the movement of people who were ready to go about the day’s work.

The protester barricaded the major roads leading to heavy traffic.

JUST IN: Report of a violent Protest in Mokola and Sango area of Ibadan, Oyo state, due to scarcity of the new naira notes. pic.twitter.com/qZnc4FkCGn — Eons Intelligence (@eonsintelligenc) February 15, 2023

Protest is also concurrently going on in Sango, Ogun State over the new naira scarcity and the rejection of cash deposits by commercial banks. The protesters blocked roads and made a bonfire.

In Ondo Town, Ondo State commercial activities have also been halted because of protests by residents over the scarcity of the new naira.

Violent protests are also ongoing in Urdu, Delta State over the scarcity of new naira notes and petrol price hike. The residents were frustrated because they couldn’t withdraw or deposit their money and in annoyance, they burnt down an Access bank branch in the locality and some others.

Similarly in Oluku, Edo State there are protests in the markets over the scarcity of the new naira note and the refusal of banks to accept deposits of old naira notes. In Benin, gunshots were fired by government security forces to disperse protesters who had gathered at the CBN located at ring road.

VIDEO: Video shows moment Government security forces fired gunshots to disperse Protesters at the CBN facility at ring road, Benin city, Edo State. pic.twitter.com/S8azGxoUcJ — Eons Intelligence (@eonsintelligenc) February 15, 2023

There’s also an ongoing protest in Rumosi, Ozobua town, Rivers State over new naira scarcity. The protesters barricaded the roads in anger and this affected the free flow of vehicular movements.

JUST IN: Protest ongoing at Rumuosi – Ozuoba road, Ozuoba town, Portharcourt as a result of new naira notes scarcity. Report available indicates that Protesters barricaded the road which has affected the free flow of traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/b7KIeXorE0 — Eons Intelligence (@eonsintelligenc) February 15, 2023

Likewise in Eleko Kwara, protesters also set bonfires on major roads which have caused heavy traffic in the area.