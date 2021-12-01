NAHCO boosts aviation ground handling service with new equipment

To further boost its service delivery, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO) has taken delivery of additional Ground Support Equipment.

The new delivery is made up of seven units of Goldhofer, Sh erpa Tractors, noted for its rigidity, and stability.

The German made equipment comes in six tons capacity and built with a new generation engine and transmission, designed for all weather and climate.

Meanwhile, the Board has approved the appointment of Indranil Gupta as the new Group Managing Director/CEO, effective December 7, 2021.

In a statement by Samuel Akinrinmade, head, Corporate Communications, he said the appointment follows the retirement of Olatokunbo Adenike Fagbemi, the incumbent GMD/CEO.

“Fagbemi was appointed the first female Group Managing Director in December 2018, she superintended the new group structure of the Company, and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, kept the company afloat, added value to shareholders funds, and looking at ending the current financial year on a high as the Nine- month financials show an appreciable increase in revenue compared to previous years.

“The out-going GMD contributed greatly to repositioning the Company by clearing outstanding financial commitments to stakeholders and partners, as well as authorities,” the statement reads.

Akinrinmade stated that Fagbemi also initiated and made some structural changes as well as projecting the Company for growth.

To ensure a smooth transition, he said Fagbemi will continue to function as the GMD/CEO until the effective date of her retirement – December 19, 2021.

“In view of this, the GMD/CEO designate, Gupta will assume office a day after- December 20, 2021. Indranil Gupta is an Indian national, with about 26 years’ experience in managing various aviation businesses in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

“He worked at Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Bangalore International Airports as Airport Manager & SeniorAirport Manager till 2007 and subsequently at Bangalore International Airport as General Manager – Head of Operations till 2016.

“He also worked as the Vice President-Airport Operations & Project Delivery at GVK Airports 360 Indonesia till 2017, Managing Director GSEZ-Airports and Director-General – AEROPORT De Libreville, Gabon till 2020,” the statement reads.