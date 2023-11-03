NAFDAC raises alarm over deadly energy drinks

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert, No. 034/2023, warning consumers about the G Fuel brand Energy Drinks that have been recalled by T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp.

Read also: NAFDAC reviews measures to stop rejection of Nigerian foods abroad

The energy drinks were found to contain high levels of caffeine, which can cause several health problems such as headaches, insomnia, irritability, and nervousness, especially for people sensitive to caffeine.

The notification of this product is contained in a public alert with No. 034/2023 on Thursday.

The product was also recalled by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Mojisola Adeyeye, director-general of NAFDAC, advised pregnant women not to consume these products as the effects of consuming too much caffeine can lead to a higher risk of miscarriage and low birth weight.

She also warned consumers and retailers not to use, sell, serve, or distribute the product as it is not registered by NAFDAC and lacks a cautionary statement to limit the number of servings per day. The affected products are sold online.

NAFDAC urged members of the public to report any suspected distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office. Healthcare professionals and patients were also encouraged to report any adverse events or side effects related to the use of any substandard NAFDAC-regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office or through the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website or the Med-safety application available for download on Android and IOS stores.

Read also: NHIA, NAFDAC in pact to manufacture drugs locally

Adeyeye informed that NAFDAC can also be reached via email at pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or 0800-162-3322.