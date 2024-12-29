NAF airstrikes kill 32 ISWAP fighters in Borno State

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai launched an airstrike targeting the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Dogon Chikun in Borno State during counter-insurgency operations on December 25.

The operation reportedly neutralized at least 32 ISWAP fighters and destroyed critical weapons and equipment belonging to the insurgents. It was revealed that the airstrikes struck a regrouping point for ISWAP fighters following internal clashes within the group.

The strike was described as a well-timed, intelligence-driven operation aimed at dismantling the insurgents’ staging area and weakening their capacity for further attacks.

Speaking on the operation, intelligence sources disclosed to Zagazola Makama, a security analyst in the Lake Chad Basin region, that Dogon Chikun has been under close military surveillance due to its strategic importance to ISWAP’s activities.

According to Makama, Operation Hadin Kai, the Nigerian military’s ongoing campaign against ISWAP and Boko Haram in the Northeast, continues to intensify efforts to dismantle insurgent hideouts and logistics networks.

He noted that the precision airstrike at Dogon Chikun underscores the military’s commitment to degrading the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region.

