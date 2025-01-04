NAF airstrikes destroy terrorists, weapons in Niger State’s Alawa Forests

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) launched airstrikes in Alawa Forests, located in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killed of several terrorists and the destruction of weaponry.

According to Zagazola Makama, Counter Insurgency Expert on Lake-Chad, the air missions were conducted based on intelligence that revealed the presence of key leaders of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS), including Saddiku, Umar Taraba, and Kabiru Doctor, in the area.

Makama disclosed that the strikes obliterated weapons, technical vehicles, and eight motorcycles used by the extremists.

He stated that these sustained attacks have forced the terrorists to abandon their traditional hideouts, with many fleeing to the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, signaling a shift in their base of operations.

“The Alawa Forests have long been a suspected refuge for various terrorist factions, making it a priority target for counterinsurgency operations.

“Intelligence reports suggest that Birnin Gwari, once a stronghold of Ansaru extremists aiming to establish a caliphate, could become the new hub for the fleeing insurgents,” Makama said.

NAF’s ongoing operations, he said, aim to maintain pressure on the terrorists, with plans to extend airstrikes to emerging threats in Birnin Gwari.

He added that assessments of the Alawa mission are underway, with more updates expected as the evaluation continues.

Makama noted that this operation underscores the military’s commitment to disrupting terrorist activities and safeguarding affected regions from insurgent threats.

Share