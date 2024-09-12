NAF airstrikes destroy dozens of terrorists in Shiroro

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) launched a series of airstrikes that destroyed dozens of terrorists in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The air raid, conducted on September 11, 2024, as part of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, targeted terrorists in the Bassa area following a request for air support from ground forces engaged in fierce combat.

According to a statement by Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF, over 100 terrorists were engaged in battle with friendly forces when the NAF air assets arrived.

After confirming the positions of the ground troops, the air force launched multiple strikes on the insurgents’ positions, killing dozens in the process.

Read also: Suspected Boko Haram attack Bassa town, Niger State

The operation resulted in significant casualties, with 28 bodies recovered and ongoing efforts to clear the area of remaining militants, weapons, and burnt motorcycles.

The NAF’s air raids delivered a severe blow to the terrorist group, further demonstrating the military’s resolve to eliminate insurgency and restore peace in affected areas.

“This operation reaffirms the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to protecting the nation and working in collaboration with other security agencies to fight terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality,” the statement added.

The Nigerian Air Force assured the public that it will continue to conduct air operations to safeguard the peace and security of the nation, calling for continued support in raising public awareness of these efforts.