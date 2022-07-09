NACCIMA urges repair of local refineries to end fuel scarcity

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appealed to the Federal Government to ensure speedy rehabilitation of the country’s refineries to end the scarcity of petroleum products in Nigeria.

John Udeagbala, national president, NACCIMA, made the appeal on Friday, at the opening of Right Choice Electronics ultra-modern showroom in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State. He said local businesses were still suffering from poor infrastructure which, according to him, is stifling businesses.

He lamented that insecurity has become endemic and the lack of a good road network, which makes it impossible for businesses to deliver goods and services, have combined to compound the challenges faced by business operators in the country.

“At the moment our budget for capital expenditure is nothing. It is better to fix our refineries otherwise we would continue to repeat the story and we are tired of repeating it.

“It has been NACCIMA’s stand that the Federal Government should remove subsidy on oil. “Subsidy payment is infested with corruption. And the majority of Nigerians are not benefiting from it. We use 26 percent of our crude oil export to import fuel, so this is the origin of our problem”, he observed.

He commended the management of Right Choice Electronics for their tenacity to stay afloat, despite the dwindling economy.

According to Udeagbala, this is the firm’s sixth showroom, in the South-South and South-East regions of Nigeria. The other showrooms are in PortHarcout and Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Urging youths to embrace hard work, he said: “Right Choice Group has achieved this through hard work and not through stealing, kidnapping or ritual killing.

This is the kind of success story that we want to continue to hear. It is clear that it is only through hard work that one can progress in life, there is no shortcut to wealth”.

Ogochukwu Mgbii, managing director, Right Choice Group, explained that Right Choice Electronics was incorporated in 2007 as a limited liability company, a trading company with core competence in electronics and home appliances, importation, distribution, general contracts and industrial equipment.

He said that his first showroom was located at a small shop at 20 Pound Road Aba, but has since expanded to Uyo, Akwa Ibom, and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He stated that the company was consciously contributing its quota to societal development, by creating job opportunities with six modern showrooms in full operation.

“As a company policy, we equally engage in several humanitarian and community support in places where our businesses are located, as part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR), he stated.