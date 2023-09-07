NACCIMA, others join Tinubu to seek trade increase between Nigeria, India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye have canvassed for increased bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and India, ensuring deeper economic ties, trade partnerships and increased investments that benefit both nations.

President Tinubu and the NACCIMA made the case, alongside other stakeholders at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference, held on Wednesday, in New Delhi, India.

Others at the roundtable include Nigeria’s High Commissioner to India, Ahmed Sule and the President, Nigeria-India Business Council, V.R Sharma, among other leading industrialists and government officials from India and Nigeria.

While President Tinubu reassured that his government is undertaking holistic reforms and policies across various sectors to transform Nigeria as the most conducive country for foreign investments, the NACCIMA boss reiterated the need to strengthen ties and unlock new economic opportunities to facilitate growth and prosperity in both Countries.

According to Oye, “We recognise the immense potential for economic growth, among other economic benefits that lie in increased bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and India, and restate the need to strengthen efforts and measures to foster economic ties, facilitate trade partnerships, and promote investments to the benefit of both nations.”

The NACCIMA president further stated, “Nigeria and India have diverse economies with a wide range of industries and exploring these markets can open up a new vista of opportunities for trade in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, energy, and manufacturing. Nigerian businesses can tap into India’s vast population, while Indian companies can access Nigeria’s sizable market, leading to increased sales and revenue for businesses in both countries.”

He added, “while NACCIMA has been at the forefront of advocating for an environment that fosters growth, competitiveness, and prosperity for businesses across Nigeria, we are glad that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is providing needed leadership, guaranteeing the right reforms, infrastructure and other incentives to ensure the security and success of businesses in Nigeria, and we hope that India will leverage this opportunity, ensuring increased trade relationship between the two countries for mutual economic growth and prosperity.”

The NACCIMA president also met with Ashish Pande, Managing Director of OlamAgri, a leading agri-business firm in Asia and Africa.