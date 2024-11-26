NACCIMA, OPS caution on impact of arbitrary taxation on businesses, economy

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have expressed concerns over the long-term implications of arbitrary taxation on businesses and the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the 45th Trade Fair hosted by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA), NACCIMA President, Dele Kelvin Oye, emphasized that high taxes hinder innovation, stifle investment, and pose a threat to the sustainability of enterprises.

Oye specifically called for a review of sections of the 2024 Tax Bill, citing provisions that negatively impact businesses, particularly those operating within free trade zones, and therefore urged the Federal Government to adopt a more collaborative and long-term approach to taxation policies so as not to destabilize critical sectors of the economy.

According to him, “As Margaret Thatcher warned, we should be wary of high taxes. High taxation restricts the power of the people while giving more authority to the government. As we strive for economic prosperity, I must also draw attention to the issue of arbitrary taxation. I urge all levels of government in Nigeria, especially state and local governments, to consider the long-term implications of high taxation on businesses.

“High tax burdens can stifle innovation, deter investment, and threaten enterprises critical to our economic growth. Let us work collaboratively to create a business-friendly environment that encourages entrepreneurship and fosters economic development.”

On free trade zones, Oye stated, “While congratulating the board and management of Dala Economic Zone, I would like to appeal to Mr. President to consider advice from the genuine private sector and organized private sector in Nigeria and to always hold stakeholder forums before implementing major economic policies.

“In this regard, we appeal to reconsider and withdraw the approval of the memorandum dated October 20, 2024, authored by the FIRS Chairman. This memorandum inadvertently overlooked the legal basis for the incentives on free trade zones granted by President Obasanjo in 2002, predicated on Section 23(s) of the 2007 CITA.

“We urgently call upon the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to take the following actions: Expunge Sections 60, 198(2), and 198(3) from the bill; exclude free zone enterprises from the scope of Section 57 of the bill, and delete the current Second Schedule of the bill in its entirety, which was inserted into the tax bill 2024.”

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Non-Oil Export for Economic Prosperity,” the NACCIMA president said it resonates “deeply with our collective aspiration for sustainable economic growth, especially as we navigate an ever-evolving global landscape. The future of our economy undeniably lies in the diversification of our exports, and it is imperative that we rally together towards this goal.”

On actionable strategies to expand the country’s non-oil exports, Oye proposed that “The government must take deliberate and proactive steps to create market access for non-oil exports by implementing strategic policies and programs that connect local producers to global markets. Establishing trade offices in key export destinations can promote Nigerian products and facilitate business linkages.

“Through strategic partnerships with international trade organizations, we can secure preferential trade agreements that grant Nigerian products a competitive edge. Moreover, government-led initiatives like trade missions and export-focused roadshows can showcase the quality and diversity of Nigerian goods while building networks with foreign buyers. By leveraging diplomatic channels, we can address barriers such as restrictive trade policies, unfair tariffs, and logistical challenges that hinder market penetration.

“The government can offer incentives for banks to lend more to export-oriented enterprises, fostering growth and enabling businesses to compete effectively in international markets. These financial supports can assist local businesses in scaling their operations to meet global demands.

“To enhance the competitiveness of our exports, it is crucial that our exporters obtain international certifications, such as HACCP, ISO, and FDA. The government should provide training and support businesses in acquiring these certifications. Furthermore, enhancing quality control measures at ports of exit will ensure that Nigerian products not only meet global standards but also ensure consumer safety and satisfaction.”

He added: “Both government and private sector partnerships should focus on investing in digital infrastructure, research, and innovation. This will enable Nigerian businesses to fully participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and gain a competitive edge in global markets.

“The AfCFTA presents a significant opportunity for African countries to access regional markets and promote industrialization. By collaborating closely with other African nations, Nigeria can capitalize on its non-oil sector strengths to create diversified and resilient value chains, boosting economic growth and regional integration.”

Oye continued: “The Kano Chamber has made significant contributions to the development of non-oil exports, serving as a vital bridge between the agricultural sector and international markets. Through initiatives aimed at promoting value addition, the Chamber encourages local farmers and businesses to enhance their product offerings before they reach the market. This is critical for increasing our earnings from non-oil exports.

“Kano State’s rich agricultural resources, robust processing capacity, and entrepreneurial spirit uniquely position it to lead the way in non-oil export growth. However, as we enhance our export performance, we must heed the lessons of success from partners across the continent. Countries like Kenya and Ghana demonstrate that increasing local processing capabilities significantly elevates non-oil export revenues.

“In this regard, I issue a call to action for all stakeholders here today: let us prioritize establishing processing facilities that enable us to add value to our agricultural products. By moving beyond merely exporting raw or semi-processed materials, we can maximize our revenues and create jobs for our people. Investing in value-added processes will enhance our global competitiveness and contribute to long-term economic stability.”

The NACCIMA president further charged, “In conclusion, let us remember that the success of our non-oil export initiatives hinges on our collective commitment to innovation, quality, and integrity. The Kano Chamber of Commerce, with its legacy and vision for the future, is well-positioned to lead the charge in this vital sector.

“As we celebrate 45 years of trade and commerce, let us renew our dedication to creating an economy that thrives on inclusivity, transparency, and sustainable practices. Together, we can reshape Nigeria’s economic narrative, ensuring that the fruits of our labor contribute to the prosperity of our communities and our nation.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

