NACCIMA makes case for Nigerian MSMEs

Dele Kelvin Oye, president, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged the government and other stakeholders to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He sees the need to guarantee a conducive environment to ensure that businesses and MSMEs thrive and are able to compete on a global scale and contribute to the national economy.

Oye, who spoke at the 4th Ekiti Trade Fair, said there was a need to empower and support more businesses in the country and ensure that they have the tools necessary for innovation and growth in ever-changing markets.

The event which attracted leaders in the business world, captains of industries, government representatives, and other stakeholders, held with the theme, “Empowering MSMEs: Innovate, grow, transform-advancing agribusiness and tourism for local to global prosperity.”

According to Oye, “The essence of a chamber of commerce in society transcends mere economic activity; we are the driving force for enhancing sustainable growth and enabling our businesses-especially the micro, small, and medium enterprises to thrive.

“Through initiatives like this trade fair, we create a robust platform where businesses can connect, innovate, and grow. It is our honour and responsibility to bring industry to market, ensuring that both local artisans and large enterprises can find common ground in collaboration, resilience, and inspiration.”

The NACCIMA president, who acknowledged the support from the Ekiti State government, added: “As NACCIMA, we represent over 100 chambers of commerce across Nigeria, forming a formidable network of over two million businesses.

“Our mission is to promote the interests of commerce, industry, and agriculture, ensuring that our members have the tools necessary for innovation and growth in ever-changing markets. We seek to create an environment where Nigerian businesses can compete on a global scale and contribute meaningfully to our national economy”, he said.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

