NACAN patron, Mshelia, calls for aviation workers’ resilience amid challenges

Ibrahim Mshelia, the grand Patron of the National Aeronautical Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN), has admonished aviation workers, especially members of NACAN, to rise up to industry challenges with courage and unbridled determination to surmount all odds.

Mshelia who is the chairman of West Link Airlines stated this over the weekend in Abuja during NACAN’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) where he was named the Grand Patron of the association.

Mshelia regretted that the nation’s aviation industry, just like its counterparts around the world, was going through a turbulent time, but enjoined everyone to join hands together to salvage the sector from its present precarious situation.

He, however, expressed hope that the industry would sail through the present predicament with the efforts put in place by the present government to ensure its rebirth.

Mshelia who is also the Chairman, Mish Aviation Flying School, the first privately owned Pilot Training School in the West African Sub-region and Sub-Saharan Africa in Ghana called for a combined effort towards saving the industry from the present ruins occasioned by the neglect of the past and urged the industry players to avoid damaging steps that would rescue defeat from the grip of pending victory.

He said: ”Our aviation industry is passing through a very turbulent time and it is just compulsory that all of us must roll up our sleeves in a joint effort to salvage it from the present ailing state.

“The global aviation sector fell into an unpremeditated financial crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and is yet to recover fully from the ravishing ill-wind that swept across the sector. It is more devastating here because we were still in the struggle to match pace adequately with global practice when the calamity struck.

“However, inch by inch, we have been trudging on, with assured steps that are now bringing hope that we shall breast the tape victoriously very soon. This can only be possible if we learn to do things right and effect some necessary changes that we need to handle with the required dexterity.”

Speaking on the conferment of the title on Mshelia, George Nkambo, President, NACAN, said the association bestowed the title on the aviation mogul in order to shore up the profile of NACAN and in recognition of the enormous contributions of the recipient to the sector.

According to him, Mshelia was chosen as NACAN Patron after careful research into the latter’s laudable track records, which he said placed him so distinct among peers.

Fifty-eight-year-old Mshelia is also a Member of Royal Aeronautical Society (MRAeS), Aviation Consultant (Airline Management, Training, Leases/Sales), and Certified Agricultural Pilot (Crop Dusting & Aerial work/Pest Control).

While West Link Airlines Limited offers air charter services, aviation support services, and consultants, Mish Aviation Services, Ghana Ltd, trains pilots up to Commercial Pilot License with Instrument and multi-engine ratings.