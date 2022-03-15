NABTEB: 76% of candidates secure credits in English, Maths

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) on Monday said a total of 25,915 candidates representing 76.30 percent scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics in the last examination.

Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, registrar of NABTEB announced this in Benin, the Edo State capital, following the release of the results of the 2021 ordinary and advanced level certificate examinations held between November and December.

Isiugo-Abanihe, who said a total of 38,639 candidates sat for the certificate examinations out of the 38,793 candidates that registered in 1,696 centres, disclosed that 29,923 students scored five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

The registrar said the performances were statistically similar to the National Business Certificate and National Technical Certificate (NBC/NTC) results of the 2020 examinations held between November and December where 21,175 candidates obtained five credits and above, including English and Mathematics, while 25,844 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English and Mathematics.

The NABTEB boss explained that 197 candidates representing 0.51 percent of the total candidates that sat for the examinations were found to be involved in examination malpractice, assuring that the board would continue to make more effort by intensifying training of examination personnel and use of technology to check examination fraud.

She, however, listed inadequate funding of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes and institution, insufficient qualified technical teachers, equipment and materials for practical activities and many others as some of the problems confronting the institution.

“Among several other benefits, TVET and certificates being issued by NABTEB are essential for producing highly skilled workforce necessary to make Nigeria one of the most competitive and dynamic knowledge-based economies in the world. If adequately supported and embraced, it will lead to lifelong learning, self-reliance, poverty reduction and eradication in the long run,” she said.