Na’aba, Utomi lead NCF nationwide mobilisation to rescue Nigeria

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Naaba, professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, and other leaders of the newly formed political coalition called National Consultative Forum (NCP) will lead nationwide consultations and mobilisation to save Nigeria from the current myriads of crises that have beset the country.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Protem Head of Publicity of the NCF, Tanko Yunusa, NCF, National Leaders of Conscience have reaffirmed their commitment to launch a new Political Movement even as the coalition condemned the current crisis allegedly caused by in the dominant political parties and their failure to lead Nigeria out of its present woes.

The statement noted also that the Platform however seized the auspices of its Monday’s convergence to review and revalidate membership of the Interim Steering Council to lead its ongoing nationwide Consultations on the basis of political antecedent, reputation and open commitment to the Movement Political Agenda to Save Nigeria.

The members include follows: Ghali Umar Naaba – Facilitator; Pat Utomi – Facilitator, Yabagi Yusuf Sanni, Shehu Sanni, Shettima Yerima, Isa Aremu, Chidi Odinkalu, Kemi George and Tanko Yinusa.

Others are; Remi Soniaya, Segun Osinowo, Sam Amadi, Nkoyo Toyo, Funke Awolowo, Peter Ameh, Georgina Dakpokpo, Chris Ekiyor, Jude Feranmi , Rukaiya Muhammad, Habiba Balogun, Hajia Khadijat Abdullahi and Alistair Soyode

“The Conveners and Leaders of the emergent National Consultative Front, NCF following a high powered virtual meeting of its Interim Steering Council on Monday wishes to reaffirm our Commitment to launching a new mass movement to save Nigeria from the precipice of political anarchy and civil strife currently threatening our corporate existence as a people

“Consequently, the Interim Steering Council of NCF front being jointly led by Former Speaker of Nigeria, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Naaba and a two time Presidential Candidate and Founder of Lagos Business School, Prof Pat Utomi, constituted a high powered Policy & Strategy Team at the meeting to articulate and tease out policy and Strategy plan for the emerging Movement to be launched in January 202,” the statement said.

On the worrisome state of Nigeria, the coalition said, “ we condemned the tension and distraction brought on the country by the explosive factionalisation and confusion presently rocking dominant political parties and ruling class of the country, giving credence to our resolve to provide a credible alternative political leadership for Nigeria in those who pride themselves as Leaders of our country in the last twenty-one years of our civil rule have proved to be huge failures and burden to the wellbeing of the Nigerian people.

“In the same vein, we decry in categorical terms, the ongoing devilish massacre and kidnappings in the North West, North East, Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, Southern part of Nigeria and in fact the country at large by armed bandits, terrorists, and insurgents, who invade and maraud our communities, especially at night to inflict terror and murder on hapless residents and unsuspecting indigenes, calling on those presently in charge of Nigerian Federal Government, military and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing pogrom against the masses of our people.”

The inaugural meeting of this distinguished Council is expected to hold next week, the statement added.

It said further that the Facilitating Secretariat was also mandated to immediately come up with a grand plan for institutionalizing a formidable foundation for the ongoing political consultations and mobilisation by setting up of veritable Structures for Consultations in the 36 States & FCT, while rallying and harmonising the agenda and structures of all credible coalescing Allies and Stakeholders towards solidifying the base of the emerging movement.