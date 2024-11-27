N8.8bn spent on damaged transmission towers – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has disclosed that it has spent approximately N8.8 billion to repair 128 vandalised transmission towers across the country.

Suleiman Abdulaziz, managing director of TCN disclosed this during the Quarterly Power Sector Working Group meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by Olugbenga Ajiboye, TCN’s executive director for transmission services, Abdulaziz revealed that these towers, destroyed by vandals or bandits, have been restored to functional use despite significant challenges.

He lamented the ineffectiveness of prosecuting offenders, noting that many are often released on bail and return to vandalise infrastructure.

“When the Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna towers were destroyed, we had to rely on full military escorts for our contractors to restore the lines. In some cases, contractors were only permitted to work for two hours a day, while in others, they were advised that the area was unsafe. How do we deliver electricity to Nigerians under such circumstances?” Abdulaziz asked.

Meanwhile, Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, announced a partnership with the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to provide electricity access to 50 million Nigerians by 2030.

Represented by his chief technical adviser, Adedayo Olowoniyi, Adelabu said the initiative forms part of the ‘Mission 300’ project, which aims to deliver electricity to 300 million Africans and 50 million Nigerians will benefit from it.

“Nigeria has a large population without electricity, and this is a great opportunity for us to be part of this process. The Compact document will be signed by our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Tanzania in January 2025,” Adelabu stated.

He explained that the power ministry has collaborated with the finance ministry, the World Bank, and AfDB to develop the initiative, which will rely on both public and private sector participation.

“We will implement this through solar systems, mini and microgrids, and grid extension and connection,” the minister said, adding that grid extension may not be feasible for all regions due to funding constraints and limited commercial viability.

“However, this does not mean we will neglect these areas. Delivering electricity is their right and a key dividend of democracy. We will start with home solar systems in regions where the grid may not be practical,” he added.

