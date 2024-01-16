N438m contract scandal: Interior Minister reschedules appearance at CCB

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior slated to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Tuesday morning regarding an alleged N438 million contract scandal, but did not show up.

Officials at the investigation and intelligence department of the Bereau said the Minister wrote a letter to the Bureau asking for a rescheduled date as he was attending to an official assignment.

However, the rescheduled date was not disclosed.

The CCB had invited the minister to appear before it on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the CCB Headquarters, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja over the alleged involvement of his company in a N438m contract scandal at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

The Bureau is investigating an alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

The allegations of fraudulent practices since trailed the minister following the suspension o Betta Edu, who headed the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. The Bereau was expected to grill the Minister over the alleged connection of his company in the alleged fraud.

Tunji-Ojo’s company known as “Planet Project Limited,” was said to have benefited from contracts worth N438 million as ‘consultancy fees’ from Betta Edun, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Tuni-Ojo, while explaining his connection with the firm, stated that he co-founded the firm with his wife but resigned from the company in 2019, when he got elected into the House of Representatives, adding that he was no longer a signatory to the company’s account.

The minister had denied any involvement in the contract, insisting that he was no longer involved in the running of the company after resigning as its director in 2019.