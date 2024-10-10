N33.8bn Manbilla Project fraud: Ex-power minister diverted funds to purchase Abuja properties, witness tells court

Saleh Mamman, the former minister of Power

Abubakar Kweido, the first prosecuting witness in the trial of Saleh Mamman, a former minister of power, told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the former minister allegedly used funds from the Mambilla Hydro project’s account to purchase Abuja properties.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mamman on a 12 charges bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N33.8 billion.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Kweido, an operative of the EFCC while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Olumide Fusica told Justice James Omotosho that investigation activities showed that some funds released to the former minister were used to purchase properties in Kado Estate and Wuse 2, Abuja.

“We invited and presented the findings of the investigation to the minister, which he acknowledged and responded to in the presence of his lawyer. He denied connection to all the alleged properties, stating that one Maisbahu Idris, his assistant usually received money from the Project Accountant of the Mambilla Hydro project to share with his staff in the ministry.

“We went ahead to search the minister`s house and recovered some foreign currencies in cash. We also recovered CAC documents of Abangus Nig. Ltd whose investigation revealed that the company was one of the entities used by the minister to facilitate the diversion of funds from the project account of Mambilla”, he said.

Payment Vouchers for Bangus Nig. Ltd and Exhibit Form for some cash recovered at his residence were tendered and admitted in evidence.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter to October 23, 2024, for continuation of trial.

