N-BA marks Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) has marked Nigeria’s 61st independence in London, the United Kingdom.

The event, which took place at Prince Phillip House on Friday, October 8, 2021, was held in partnership with SCIB Nigeria and Co., NEM Insurance plc, Eleganza Group of Companies, United Bank for Africa, FCMB Bank UK Limited, FBN UK and Leventis Foundation.

Organised in collaboration with Ade Bakare Couture, London, the occasion marked the Nigeria-Britain Association’s first outing in the United Kingdom. It was highlighted by music and art exhibition as attendees, who were mostly Nigerians in the diaspora, were serenaded with contemporary music. The artworks on display took the Nigeria diaspora community on a psychological journey home. Remarkably, the event channelled Nigeria’s cultural diversity and the unifying power of music to Nigerians and Britons alike.

In a keynote address, the president of N-BA, Abimbola Okoya, noted that the duality of the nationality of the Association necessitated the Independence Day celebration in the United Kingdom.

“This is the very first event we are having in the UK, after 52 years of the existence of the N-BA. So, this is really a big landmark event for us and we are hoping that this is going to open a floodgate to many more engagements and events that we will have here in the UK. It is also going to celebrate with Nigerians and friends of Nigeria in the diaspora,” Okoya said.

Speaking on the new strategic direction for the N-BA known as The Big I.D.E.A (Inclusivity, Diversity, Empowerment, and Agility), Okoya said, “The mission of the N-BA is actually to create a platform through several events organized by the N-BA or by different organisations in Nigeria, the United Kingdom or any other part of the world.

“When people come together, they meet, they network and they are able to forge true partnerships. So, what we are looking at is to forge true friendship, foster cultural diversity through engagements and ensure that there is integrity in the heart of what we do and that we care for the next generation.”

The Nigeria high commissioner in the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola, while appreciating the historical role played by Britain in the birth and unification of Nigeria, expressed hope in Nigeria’s potential to attain greatness and remain united in spite of the challenges it is plagued with.

“Looking at our history, as of today, we owe Britain a lot of our gratitude, because there wouldn’t have been any entity like Nigeria. Whatever greatness we have today is as a result of that decision by Britain to unify us. Yes, we have challenges in our country but I am yet to see a country without challenges,” Isola said.

“Nigeria has the potential to be greater. I challenge you all here to take up the opportunity to make Nigeria greater and to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Britain. When other countries have challenges, they stick together,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the vice patron of the N-BA, Philip Hall, described the occasion as extra special, noting that it was the first time the Association has held in the UK.

“As vice patron, I was honoured to be part of the celebration which hopefully will be the first of many as we promote the very special relationship between Nigeria and the UK,” he added.

The Nigerian Independence Day Celebration, which was also supported by Sonia Nwora – Queen Mercillina, Obaseki Solicitors, Lady Marlene Okolie and Stella King, afforded members of the Association and other partners the exclusive platform to connect, promote their brands and network to develop mutually beneficial relationships among the dynamic community comprising institutions, corporates, diplomatic representatives and global entrepreneurs.