My vision is to make MOUAU world-class institution, says VC

Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, new vice-chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike says his vision in the next five years is to ensure that the institution becomes a knowledge-giving, conscious and satisfying world-class university.

Iwe, who stated this during the occasion of his 100 days in office, said apart from the university, being a world-class institution, a competent and committed approach had been engaged in the advancement of staff that would consistently produce competent graduates equipped with entrepreneurial, problem-solving, social skills and capacities.

“This administration shall ensure that senate businesses shall be executed by online or soft copy processes and the transcripts of our graduates up to 2010 shall be ready for use by online process. We shall ensure that the rest of the transcripts are ready before or by December 2021,” the VC assured.

The MOUAU boss further said that he would develop an environment and people-sensitive technology to enhance the wellbeing of staff and students and equally ensure self-sufficiency in food and fibre production for Nigeria, among others.

Iwe revealed that within 100days in office, he had been able to resolve a dispute between the university and one of its contractors, AOEN Consult Limited over breach of contract between the contractor and the institution which led to abandonment of 45 vehicles in perfect condition parked in the premises and allowed to rot for the past 5 years.

“I resolved that when I became the VC. I will toe the line of arbitration and negotiation to speedily resolve issues that could potentially cost the university money and face.

“On this basis, I invited representatives of AOEN Consults Ltd who met with management and negotiated an agreement that was favourable to both parties. Today, AOEN Consults Limited has handed over the ownership of 45 vehicles to the university and returned the keys,” he said.

These vehicles have been towed out of the premises of the Auditorium and are now undergoing repairs. My plans are to return them to their former purpose as shuttle services within and outside campus at the beginning of the 2020/2021 session,” the VC revealed.