My suspension was unconstitutional, Ex-HoS, Oronsaye

Former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Osagiede Oronsaye at the weekend, said his suspension as the then head of service to the federation was unconstitutional.

He disclosed this while delivering his keynote address at the launch of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), named after John Odigie-Oyegun to mark his contributions to the growth of the civil service and his 84th birthday celebration in Benin City.

Oronsaye said he stepped on many toes while serving as the HoS in a bid to reform the civil service and that he has no regret for all that he did.

Read also: NEC urges FG to implement Oransaye report

“Without a motivated workforce, no administration can deliver on its mandate; hence, academy like this is needed,” he said.

On his part, John Odigie-Oyegun, the celebrant, who recalled the honour done to the late first Nigeria female senator, Franca Afegbua and granting of automatic employment to first class graduates who are of Edo indigenes, by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, said he was proud and fulfilled to have had a building named after him while still alive.

Oyegun, who also narrated his journey in the civil service and how he rose to the position of Super Permanent Secretary, added that his stay was short-lived having retired at the age of 48.

He said that a leader must be focused and ready to take risk.

He commended the state governor for laying a foundation that will stand the test of time, stressing that the governor is the man who envisaged the future.

Earlier, the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki said that the celebrant, John Oyegun represents fidelity, frugality and that his lifestyle is worthy of emulation.

“The academy is named after the first Executive Governor of Edo State and former Permanent Secretary, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who embodies the fine ethos of integrity, fidelity and excellence,” Obaseki said.

He said that Edo was only building on the achievements and successes of those who have once ruled the state.