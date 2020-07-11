My son has no house in Abuja – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said weekend that his son, Abdulazeez Abubakar Malami, who wedded in Kano on Saturday, has no house in Abuja.

The AGF said he did not buy house for his son in Abuja or anywhere in Nigeria or abroad.

In a statement signed by Umar Gwandu, spokesman to the AGF, said the insinuation that the minister bought a house for his son in Abuja was “mischievous, deceitful and perfidious publication by notorious factory of fake news in Nigeria”.

The statement read the attention of the Attorney-General of the Federation had been drawn to “a mischievous, deceitful and perfidious publication by the notorious factory of fake news in Nigeria, the Sahara Reporters, with an intent to spread lies”.

“It is regrettable that the information communication technology tools have been hijacked by disgruntled elements in spreading fake news and blatant lies.

“The report by the media is a clear violation of ethical journalism practices on verification of facts and authentication of claims. It evinces lack of professionalism and exposes rash and reckless presentation of figment of imaginations shrouded with bigotry and bundled with sentiments of unscrupulous questions.

“For instance, who is the vendor of the purported house bought for the son of the Minister in Abuja at N300m? Where is the so-called mansion located in Abuja? Where are the title documents?” the statement said.

While refuting the claim in its totality, Malami said in the statement, “God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja, because he has no plan to live in Abuja.

“The allegation of hiring private jets for the marriage was preposterous. It is common knowledge that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding. Who, then the Attorney General is using the chartered flight to convey? Which jets are chartered? Who paid for the charter? Through which means was the money paid?

“It is one of such libelous publications of which Sahara reporters is commonly known for targeted at selected few for unsubstantiated fabricated allegations while overlooking more serious reasonable allegations visibly open against its favoured sectional kinsmen.”