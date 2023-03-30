My campaign promises are not mere words – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect has said he campaign promises were neither insincere nor thoughtless words aimed at merely winning the election.

Tinubu said this while also expressing gratitude to all who wished him well on his 71st birthday Wednesday, March 29.

“I campaigned hard and made important promises. Those promises were not mere words professed glibly or cynically to win support…” the president-elect said via Twitter.

Tinubu added that this was his first birthday as president-elect and it is the greatest birthday gift he received.

He said he would work hard to renew the promises he made during his campaign.