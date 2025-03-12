…retrieves artefacts taken away by British in 1895

Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin-elect has stated that one of his agenda will be to empower graduate youths and make sure those seeking jobs are taken away from the streets.

While also promising to create vocational skills for the youths, the monarch said widows and widowers would be empowered in order to improve their socio- economic lives.

Bode Durojaiye, director of media and publicity to Alaafin in a press release issued, said the Paramount ruler would make sure some graduates with Bsc or HND are helped with cyber security so as to checkmate seeking greener pastures abroad.

“What is more, development of health facilities has been my priority and I want to be remembered for it during my reign”, he said.

The monarch added that he had negotiated with international organisations and they have agreed to support him to develop his kingdom.

Oba Owoade would also make sure the artefacts taken away by British in 1895 are brought back with some payments as he also promised to practically revisit the inglorious era.

Alaafin Owoade however promised to continue from where his predecessor, late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi stopped, towards promoting culture, and improve on Sango and Oranmiyan festivals.

Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, who will be officially crowned on April 4, 2025, as the 45th Alaafin in Oyo town of Oyo State, has begun seclusion rites also known as Alaafin Rituals, with a view to adequately preparing him physically and spiritually to step into the shoes of his ancestors.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had on Friday January 10, 2025 approved the nomination of Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo and presented the staff and instruments of office to the first-class monarch on Monday January 13, 2025.

