Mutfwang visits Galaxy Backbone, champions digital transformation in Plateau

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, Plateau state governor has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to digital transformation in the state. He stated this after inspecting facilities at Galaxy Backbone Limited, Abuja, a leading information and communication technology (ICT) service provider.

The visit was aimed at introducing e-governance initiatives in Plateau State, as part of the state government’s resolve to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance.

Governor Mutfwang described the organization as a national asset with immense potential to foster good governance and stimulate economic growth. He commended the agency for its role in promoting digital inclusivity and emphasized his administration’s determination to spearhead a digital revolution in Plateau State.

“This visit has been both enlightening and inspiring. It aligns with my vision of creating a conducive environment for ICT to thrive, ensuring government services become more accessible, especially for citizens in remote areas,” the Governor said.

He disclosed that discussions are ongoing with the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to establish a digital hub in Jos as a deliberate step to connect tech-experience youth in Plateau to global job opportunities and to enable them to work remotely while residing in the state.

“Outside Lagos, Jos has one of Nigeria’s most vibrant ICT communities. Our administration is committed to enhancing their expertise and providing job opportunities right from the comfort of their homes. Galaxy Backbone will be pivotal in realizing this vision,” he added.

Governor Mutfwang also highlighted other transformative initiatives, including the review of the Greater Jos Master Plan and the upgrade of Yakubu Gowon Airport to a cargo hub. Additionally, he noted that Plateau State has been selected by the African Development Bank as one of the sites for establishing Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ), aimed at boosting the state’s agricultural potential.

Welcoming the Governor, Ibrahim Adeyanju, a professor and the Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. He pledged the organization’s support for Plateau State’s digital transformation efforts, leveraging its extensive digital infrastructure and expertise.

“Your Excellency’s visit reaffirms the growing partnership between Plateau State and Galaxy Backbone. We are committed to delivering robust digital solutions, including state-of-the-art cloud services, seamless connectivity, and enhanced digital security, tailored to Plateau State’s needs,” Adeyanju stated.

He outlined key areas of potential collaboration to include, Colocation and Connectivity Services, Enhanced Digital Security, Cost Advantages, and Cloud Services among others.

