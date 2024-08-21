Mutfwang suspend 2 commissioners, 2 other officials

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has suspended two Commissioners from his cabinet with immediate effect.

Gyang Bere, the director of press and public affairs to the governor, made this known in a statement to journalists in Jos on Tuesday.

The affected Commissioners according to the statement are Chrysanthus Dawam, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and Jamila Tukur, Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality.

Read also: Bad governance, insecurity behind tensions in ECOWAS region – Musah

Other two affected officials are Dio Lamul, Special Adviser on Rural Development and Moses Sule, Liaison Officer for Mikang Constituency.

No reason was however given for their suspension.