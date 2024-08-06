Mutfwang says protests infiltrated by criminals, asks youths to go home

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State has asked the protesting youths to return home as criminals with other agenda have mingled in their legitimate cause. He expressed his gratitude to the citizens of the state, particularly the youth, for their peaceful conduct during the ongoing national protests against bad governance.

In a state broadcast on Tuesday, the governor acknowledged the citizens’ understanding and dignified behaviour.

The governor appealed to the youth to suspend further protests, allowing for dialogue with their leaders to enhance the government’s plans for poverty alleviation.

He assured the citizens that his administration is committed to addressing their concerns and working towards a prosperous Plateau.

Mutfwang highlighted his administration’s efforts to address poverty and insecurity in the state.

“These include investments in agriculture, public transportation, health, and education, as well as the empowerment of citizens through the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency (PLASMIDA)”.

Read also: Why Plateau government imposed curfew on Jos/Bukuru Metropolis – commissioner

The governor explained that the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis was a proactive measure to prevent criminality and maintain peace.

He noted that the lawful protests had been infiltrated by criminals, leading to looting and attacks on innocent citizens.

“My dear brothers and sisters, the more we continue with the protests, the more the likelihood of being hijacked by sponsored criminals and hoodlums like we began to notice from Sunday evening. Based on the intelligence at our disposal, we know the lawful protests have been infiltrated by criminals who were waiting for an opportunity to loot shops, attack and rob innocent citizens of their hard-earned belongings.

“We even saw the display of foreign flags by some of these criminally minded intruders. So as a responsible government, we had to take proactive steps to prevent further acts of criminality; thus, the 24-hour curfew we imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis starting from Sunday midnight”.

Mutfwang expressed his gratitude to traditional, community, and religious leaders, as well as civil society organizations, for their efforts in assuaging the anger and frustrations of the protesters and urged them to continue working towards restoring normalcy.