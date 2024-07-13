Mutfwang orders school closure, arrest of miners after deadly building collapse

A building collapse at Saint Academy School in Jos, Plateau State on Friday which left 22 people dead and 132 others injured has led to the closure of the school.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread shock and grief in the state.

On Saturday, governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State visited the scene of the collapse to assess the situation and offer support to the affected families.

During his visit, the governor ordered the immediate closure of the school until further notice, pending a thorough investigation into the incident.

He also directed the Nigerian police to arrest individuals engaged in mining activities within Jos metropolis, citing concerns that the building collapse may have been caused by mining activities in the area.

The Governor’s swift actions were seen as a move to address the concerns of the community and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Governor Mutfwang sympathized with the families of the deceased and injured, promising to provide support during this difficult time.

BusinessDay reports that the school building collapse has raised questions about the safety of buildings in the state, and the Governor’s visit and directives are seen as a step in the right direction.

As at the time of filing this report, the community is still reeling from the tragedy, with many calling for greater attention to safety standards in the state.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in buildings and infrastructure.

Meanwhile the governor also visited the victims of the collapsed Saint Academy School building in various hospitals in Jos, where they are receiving treatment.

The Governor went on a sympathy visit to the hospitals to show his support and solidarity with the victims and their families. He was visibly moved by the sight of the injured students and staff, and assured them of his government’s commitment to their well-being.

During his visit, Governor Mutfwang encouraged the victims to stay strong and hopeful, promising that his government would do everything possible to ensure their recovery and rehabilitation.

He also met with the medical teams attending to the victims, commending their efforts and urging them to continue providing the best possible care.