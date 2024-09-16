Mutfwang lauds Igbinedion’s impact on aviation, manufacturing, others on 90th birthday

Chief Gabriel Igbinedion

Caleb Mannaseh Mutfwang, the Plateau State governor, has offered his heartfelt congratulations to Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom as he celebrates his 90th birthday.

Joining other admirers and well-wishers from around the World in marking the birthday, the governor in a statement isisued by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Governor Mutfwang praised Igbinedion as a distinguished businessman, philanthropist, and traditional leader whose influence of love, kindness, charity, peace, and unity extend far beyond the Benin Kingdom and Nigeria.

The governor commended the remarkable contributions of Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin and patriarch of the renowned Igbinedion family to nation building, governance, and social harmony.

He highlighted Igbinedion’s substantial impact in diverse sectors including media, education, health, aviation, and manufacturing.

He noted that the establishment of Igbinedion University and Okada Air, among other ventures, had significantly bolstered the nation’s economy.

Governor Mutfwang also acknowledged Igbinedion’s philanthropic efforts, which alleviate the suffering of the less fortunate and foster community cohesion nationwide. The governor said his commitment to selflessness and service had continued to set a shining example.

The governor prayed that the virtues of fairness, justice, and empathy embodied by Chief Igbinedion will continue to inspire and uplift those around him. He lauded Chief Igbinedion’s exemplary leadership, resilience, and unwavering dedication to excellence in service to both God and humanity.