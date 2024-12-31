Mutfwang improves civil servants’ welfare as Gadong emerges head of service

The Plateau State Government has officially confirmed Stephen Gadong as the substantive Head of Civil Service, following his successful tenure as Acting Head of Service.

The confirmation was announced on Monday by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, marking a significant milestone in the leadership of the State’s Civil Service.

In a press statement signed by Musa Ashoms, Commissioner for Information and Communication, reads, “Gadong’s appointment takes immediate effect, solidifying his leadership after having served as Acting Head of Service since August 26, 2024. He stepped into the role after the retirement of Barrister Mrs. Rauta Dakok, who held the position prior to him.

“Before his confirmation as Head of Service, Mr. Gadong served as Permanent Secretary for Cabinet and Special Services in the Plateau State Government House. His extensive experience in public administration and governance is expected to play a key role in advancing the state’s civil service”.

The statement noted that in his new role, Gadong would oversee the development and implementation of policies aimed at improving the efficiency and productivity of the Plateau State Civil Service. His leadership will focus on fostering a culture of excellence, accountability, and professionalism within the civil service.

It added that the confirmation underscored Gadong’s commitment to the State and his proven track record in public service, it added, “His leadership will be pivotal in driving the State’s administrative goals and ensuring the delivery of effective services to the people of Plateau State.

The statement concluded that Mutfwang’s announcement reflects the state government’s confidence in Gadong’s abilities to continue the progress of Plateau State, adding that his appointment is expected to contribute positively to the state’s development objectives.

