Mutfwang dissolves local government transition committees in Plateau

Caleb Mutfwang, the executive governor of Plateau has announced the dissolution of the 17 Local Government Transition Implementation Committee Chairmen, effective from September 6, 2024. The committees were constituted on June 9, 2023.

In a statement by signed Gyang Bere, the director of press and public affairs, Mutfwang directed the Directors of Personnel Management to assume responsibility for the administration of the local government areas until elections are held on October 9, 2024 to fill the positions.

Governor Mutfwang commended the Transition Committee Chairmen for their exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing developmental projects that have directly impacted their communities.

He expressed pride in their accomplishments and urged them to continue offering valuable counsel to promote peace and unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang also encouraged the former chairmen to collaborate with their constituents to ensure the party’s success in the forthcoming local government elections.

He thanked the people of Plateau State for their unwavering support, noting that the outcome of the PDP primaries for the chairmanship and councilorship elections reflects the deep connection the people have with the party.

Mutfwang reaffirmed his commitment to running an inclusive, transparent, and accountable government that serves the interests of all Plateau citizens.