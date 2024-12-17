Mutfwang commends Tinubu for renaming University of Abuja to Gowon University 

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang

…Congratulates Maigari on becoming the first female pilot in the Nigerian Navy

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, lawyer and the Plateau state governor has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for renaming the University of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja. The institution now bears the name of Yakubu Gowon, a retired general and former Head of State, in recognition of his contributions to the development of the nation.

In a message of appreciation made available to Journalists on Monday evening in Jos, by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Governor Mutfwang described the renaming as a profound honour, not only to Gowon but also to the people of Plateau State, his birthplace. The Governor highlighted the selfless service and exceptional leadership of the former Head of State, who played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s unity, fostering peace, and promoting national cohesion.

Governor Mutfwang commended President Tinubu for this well-deserved recognition of Gowon’s enduring legacy. He noted that the former leader’s wisdom and diplomatic acumen were instrumental in seeing Nigeria through one of its most turbulent periods, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

“General Yakubu Gowon is a cherished father figure and a beacon of peace to millions of Nigerians,” Governor Mutfwang said. “His life and legacy continue to inspire change and serve as a guiding light for our nation.”

On behalf of the government and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his warm congratulations to Gowon on the honour. He also prayed for God’s continued blessings, good health, and strength for the elder statesman, as he continues to offer wise counsel and guide the nation to greater heights.

Governor Mutfwang further thanked President Tinubu for the thoughtful gesture, which he said underscores the administration’s commitment to acknowledging the contributions of Nigeria’s past leaders.

Meanwhile, the Governor has congratulated Changfe Maigari, a Lieutenant on her historic achievement as the first female pilot of the Nigerian Navy since its establishment in 1964.

In a congratulatory message, by Gyang Bere his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Governor Mutfwang commended Maigari for her courage, resilience, and dedication, which have propelled her to the groundbreaking accomplishment. He described her achievement as a significant milestone, not just for the Nigerian Navy but also for Plateau State and the nation as a whole.

Governor Mutfwang praised Maigari’s journey as a source of inspiration, noting that her steadfast commitment to excellence exemplifies the virtues of hard work, discipline, and determination.

He emphasized that her success underscores the growing role of women in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and fostering inclusivity in national development.

He reflected on Maigari’s impressive career trajectory, which began in 2016 when she graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy and was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant.

The Governor noted that her recent attainment of the prestigious Pilot Wings award in 2024 at the Naval Training Command Headquarters (HQ NAVTRAC) in Ebube-Eleme, Rivers State, further underscores her dedication to excellence and professionalism.

Describing her as a worthy ambassador of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang urged Maigari to continue embodying the values of love, humility, self-discipline, and hard work, which are hallmarks of the Plateau people.

