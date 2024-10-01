Mutfwang calls for calm over PDP crisis, chairmanship slot

Caleb Mutfwang, the Plateau State governor, has called for calm among party members amid ongoing deliberations over the National Chairmanship seat which is presently being lawfully occupied.

In a statement issued by Gyang Bere his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), issued to Journalists Monday in Jos, Governor Mutfwang who is the only governor elected under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the North Central, expressed his gratitude to PDP members and leaders worldwide and especially from the North Central geo-political Zone for their steadfast commitment and unwavering loyalty to the party.

He assured that critical stakeholders were actively working behind the scene to resolve the issues impacting the party, including the National Chairmanship position.

He further stated that all efforts were geared towards keeping the PDP as a veritable platform for the advancement and sustenance of democracy as the accepted vehicle for good governance. He urged leaders not to forget the time honoured method of leadership change in the party through consensus.

Governor Mutfwang also lauded the sacrifices and dedication of party stakeholders and stressed the need for unity within the party. He noted that only through collective decision-making and unity of purpose can the PDP truly embody its slogan, “Power to the People.”

He further called on party leaders to refrain from making utterances that could frustrate the peace initiatives being undertaken.

