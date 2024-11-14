Mutfwang approves N70,000 minimum wage for civil servants in Plateau 

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, the Plateau state governor has approved the immediate implementation of a N70,000 minimum wage for state workers.

The approval, which follows the recommendation of the Committee on Consequential Adjustment on Salaries, was announced on 13th November 2024 and reflects the Governor’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of the state’s civil servants.

A statement by Stephen Pam Gadong, the Head of Civil Service of the state, made available to Journalists Thursday in Jos, indicates that the decision is a significant step towards ensuring a fair and competitive compensation package for Plateau State workers, who play a critical role in advancing the state’s development goals.

Gadong called on all civil servants to embrace the new wage policy with renewed enthusiasm and dedication. He also encouraged workers to recommit to their roles and contribute to fostering a culture of service excellence.

BusinessDay reports that the new minimum wage is expected to ease the financial pressures faced by workers, particularly in light of rising living costs. It also aims to motivate and retain skilled professionals in the state’s civil service, ultimately enhancing the quality of public service delivery.

